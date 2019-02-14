President Trump UNLOADS After News Hits That Andrew McCabe Tried To Oust Him In A Coup

On Thursday, President Donald Trump reacted to the news that former Acting Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to oust the president from office after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey, who had been widely criticized by partisans in both parties.

In true Trump fashion, the president took to Twitter to voice his anger, and he did not hold back.

“Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a ‘poor little Angel’ when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax – a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey,” mocked Trump.

A report from the Justice Department Inspector General “was devastating” for McCabe, added Trump. “Part of ‘insurance policy’ in case I won….”

“The Justice Department Inspector General alleges that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe inappropriately authorized the disclosure of sensitive information to a reporter and then misled investigators and former FBI Director James B. Comey about it on several occasions,” reported The Washington Post.

Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a “poor little Angel” when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax – a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey. I.G. report on McCabe was devastating. Part of “insurance policy” in case I won…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2019

READ MORE