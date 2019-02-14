McCabe Admits He And Rosenstein Plotted To Remove President Trump

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe has an interview set to air on “60 Minutes” this weekend and it is a bombshell.

From what has leaked in video snippets the major news is that McCabe and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did plan to use a wire to catch President Donald Trump doing something.

That would be used to recruit cabinet members into using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.

“I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground, in an indelible fashion,” McCabe said.

“That were I removed quickly, or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace,” he said.

“I wanted to make sure that our case was on solid ground and if somebody came in behind me and closed it and tried to walk away from it, they would not be able to do that without creating a record of why they made that decision,” he told Scott Pelley.

