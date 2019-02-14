William Barr confirmed by Senate, set to become attorney general and oversee Mueller investigation

The Senate confirmed William Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee to become the next attorney general, by a 54-45 vote on Thursday.

Once sworn in later in the day at the White House, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath, Barr will head the Justice Department during a pivotal time, overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference of the 2016 presidential election.

The vote fell roughly along party lines, with a majority of Democrats opposing his confirmation.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Krysten Sinema of Arizona, and Doug Jones of Alabama broke ranks and voted in support of his nomination.

GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the sole Republican to oppose his confirmation.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has oversight of the DOJ, blasted Barr's confirmation in a statement Thursday.