President Trump Torches Pelosi as Losing ‘Control’ of Her Party After Speaker’s Defense of Ilhan Omar

President Donald Trump took shots at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday morning, torching the California Democrat as having “lost all control of Congress” and her Democratic Party after she came to the defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Sunday.

The president took jabs at Pelosi mid-Monday morning on Twitter, slamming the speaker of the House as having gotten “nothing” done since she retook the gavel in the House in January.

Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

He then called on Pelosi to "look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. hate statements Omar has made" before blasting the speaker as being subservient to Omar, labeling the Minnesota Democrat as the speaker's "leader" and "out of control."