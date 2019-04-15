NYU Professor Talia Lavin Questions Why Memory of 9/11 Is ‘Sacred’

New York University Professor Talia Lavin sparked a firestorm on Twitter over the weekend when she questioned why the memory is 9/11 is considered “sacred.”

Breitbart News reported in March that New York University had brought on Talia Lavin as a journalism professor after she was fired by the New Yorker following her false claim that a disabled veteran had a Nazi tattoo.

Over the weekend, Lavin found herself back in the news after she questioned why the memory of 9/11 is “sacred.”

when did the memory of 9/11 become “sacred”? in what way? and to whom? — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) April 14, 2019

Lavin followed the initial tweet with a clarification, arguing that 9/11 couldn't be "sacred" because it was not a religious incident. "I meant this as a genuine question. it was indisputably tragic, world-changing, evil and despicable, and a turning point of history. but "sacred" is a particular word with its own religious meanings, and i wanted to pinpoint what it means to call such a day "sacred" specifically," she wrote.