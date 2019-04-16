Man Who Allegedly Threw 5-Year-Old Boy Off Mall Of America Balcony Was ‘Looking For Someone To Kill’: Complaint

The man who allegedly threw a 5-year-old boy over the third-floor balcony at the Mall of America was “looking for someone to kill,” according to a criminal complaint.

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, was allegedly angry because women kept rejecting him and wanted to kill an adult before going for the child, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Police said Aranda told them he not only threw the child, but also planned to kill somebody earlier, but it did not “work out,” according to TheAP.

“Defendant indicated he had been coming to the Mall for several years and had made efforts to talk to women in the Mall, but had been rejected,” the complaint said.

The complaint continued that the rejections caused him to be aggressive.

Aranda in the past was convicted of throwing a glass of water and a glass of tea at a woman in 2015. The woman turned down Aranda’s request to buy him an item, TheAP reported.

The boy was taken to a hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries, Bloomington Police said Friday.

Aranda was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Bloomington Police did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

