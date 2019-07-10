President Trump Torches Fox News: ‘They Forgot the People Who Got Them There!’

President Donald Trump offered an unusually strident criticism of the Fox News Channel on Sunday evening, after the network aired the New York Times‘ defense of its claims about harsh conditions in facilities for migrants at the border.

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

…a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Fox News anchor Jon Scott had earlier aired a report on FOX Report Weekend that covered the dispute between the president and the Times over its reporting. The Timesclaimed, in a front-page story Sunday, that conditions inside a facility in Clint, Texas, were the “stuff of nightmares.”

Many of the migrant facilities currently in use were opened during the Obama administration, when there was a surge of illegal aliens crossing the U.S.-Mexico, many of them unaccompanied minors from distant countries in Central America. Part of the impetus for the surge at the time seemed to have been anticipation of the passage of an amnesty law, and President Barack Obama’s policies favoring illegal aliens who had entered the country as minors. – READ MORE