Megan Rapinoe on Anthem Protests: ‘I Had this Immense Sense of Pride’ (VIDEO)

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night, U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) co-captain Megan Rapinoe said that she felt an “immense sense of pride,” when protesting during the national anthem at the World Cup.

Rapinoe, after saying she'll never visit Trump, gives a "shoutout" to @AOC and says she'll go to D.C. to have a "substantive conversation" with "anyone" … who "believes the same things we believe in." pic.twitter.com/vfhvlybEGT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2019

After saying that protesting the flag gave her some personal difficulties, Cooper then asked Rapinoe to expand on that thought. The USWNT star went on to explain how she overcame those difficulties by focusing on the “pride” and “responsibility” she felt in performing the protests. – READ MORE