WATCH: Biden repeatedly gets handsy with ‘survivor of sex assault’ at Iowa stop

Liberal insiders are mocking former vice president Joe Biden for his response to a sex assault survivor who confronted the career politician about her concerns with conservatives on the Supreme Court.

In a video recorded at a recent campaign stop in Iowa, the woman explained to Biden the trauma she endured by attending the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and asked what he plans to do about the conservative majority if elected president.

Biden’s answer was to repeatedly touch the woman and invade her personal space as he shot down suggestions to counter the conservative court as non-starters, while also touting his efforts decades ago to prevent violence against women.

Sexual assault survivor in Iowa tells Biden she was horrified by Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Court and wants to know how Dems will counter the GOP's Court takeover: "I just want to know what the plan is?"



Biden, in reply, basically admits he has no plan. pic.twitter.com/jIfk0hm149 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 5, 2019

"Sexual assault survivor in Iowa tells Biden she was horrified by Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Court and wants to know how Dems will counter the GOP's Court takeover: 'I just want to know what the plan is?'" Brian Fallon, former aide to Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer and Eric Holder, posted to Twitter, along with a video.


