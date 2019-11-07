President Trump to make history by attending NYC Veterans Day parade

President Trump will make history next week when he and First Lady Melania attend the New York City Veterans Day Parade, marking the first time a sitting president has accepted the invitation to appear.

Doug McGowan, chairman of the United Veterans War Council, appeared with Constellation Group founder Bill White on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to make the surprise announcement and praised the commander-in-chief for his constant support of the veteran community.

“I am proud to announce — honored to announce — that the commander-in-chief has accepted our invitation and will be leading the New York City Veterans Day Parade, the centennial, this year,” McGowan said.

“This is the first time [a sitting president has appeared]… Citizen Donald Trump in the ’80s, the 90s and again in the early 2000s has been here for the veteran’s community of New York.”

White said Trump was responsible for saving the parade from financial insolvency in the 90s when he stepped up and offered to personally cover the shortfall. – READ MORE