Kamala Harris Proposes A 10-Hour School Day

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has now proposed a 10-hour school day, which could give children more time in the classroom than with their parents.

According to The Hill, Harris’ Family Friendly Schools Act would create a “pilot program to give schools funds to stay open during the entire workday throughout the school year, as well as to invest over $1 billion to boost summer learning programs.”

Harris said that the Act would lift the burden off parents who have to juggle between a working schedule and taking care of children.

“My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours,” said Harris. “So, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedules is a common cause of stress and financial hardship. But, this does not have to be the case. My bill provides an innovative solution that will help reduce the burden of childcare on working families. It is time we modernize the school schedule to better meet the needs of our students and their families.” – READ MORE