Lesbian Priest Tapped To Head Major Abortion Group, Calls Abortionists ‘Modern-Day Saints’

Last week, the National Abortion Federation (NAF) tapped Katherine Ragsdale, a lesbian Episcopal priest, as the international abortion organization’s new president and CEO.

“Today, the National Abortion Federation Board of Directors announced that The Very Reverend Katherine Hancock Ragsdale has been named President and CEO,” NAF announced in a press release published on their website last Wednesday.

Ragsdale, who has been serving as the group’s interim president and CEO since September, gushed over the announcement, calling abortionists “heroes” and “modern-day saints.”

"It has been a great privilege to lead this organization for the last year and work alongside the incredible and dedicated NAF Board, staff, and membership," the Christian leader said. "Abortion providers are some of my personal heroes and modern-day saints. It is an honor to be able to serve and support NAF members as they provide compassionate health care amid increasing attacks and challenges."