President Trump signs police reform executive order — here’s what it will do

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at reforming police practices in America after a series of high-profile police killings sparked nationwide protests and riots, CNBC reported.

Trump, who is opposed to growing calls to defund police departments, is calling for increased transparency and accountability for police misconduct, a limit on the use of chokeholds, and increased use of non-police personnel to deal with issues related to mental health or drug addiction.

President @realDonaldTrump’s Executive Order will promote: ✅ An incentive structure to implement best practices ✅ Accreditation to police departments on de-escalation, proper use of force, and community engagement ✅ Information sharing about incidents of excessive force — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) June 16, 2020

The order, titled “Safe Policing for Safe Communities,” acknowledges instances of police abuse and brutality and the negative impact that has had on community relationships with police.

It establishes a national certification and credentialing system for law enforcement agencies; creates a federal database to track officers credibly accused of wrongdoing; discourages the use of chokeholds unless an officer’s life is in danger; and encourages Congress to pass further police reforms. – READ MORE

