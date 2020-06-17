UH-OH: Bail Out Fund Promoted By Celebs Under Fire After Taking In $30 Mill, Spending Almost No Money On Bail

On Monday, the celebrity-touted Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) posted a message online after facing intense backlash over the bail-out charity’s allocation of funds and lack of transparency.

According to MFF’s website, the organization has brought in over $30 million in donations since the death of George Floyd. However, only “well over” $200,000 in donations — less than 1% of their funds — have actually been used to bail out protesters and rioters.

“Appreciate all those calling for transparency,” the fund posted online Monday. “We see y’all. Our values and mission have not changed since 2016. Be on the lookout for things coming on our end. Be well.”

A follow-up tweet read: “Without jeopardizing the safety of the folks we bailed out we paid well over $200k in the weeks since the uprising alone. We are working on doing more.” – READ MORE

