Woke Mobs Now Destroying Statues Of Leading Anti-Slavery Figures

Police in various American cities especially on the East and West coasts have stood down while fanatical mobs of leftists unilaterally determine which public monuments and statues should be toppled, destroyed, and in some cases beheaded — as in the recent “beheading” of a Christopher Columbus statue at a public park in Boston.

It didn’t take long for the woke mobs to target statues of the founding fathers and American Constitutional framers in the past days.

Rioters in Philly deface a statue of Matthias Baldwin, an early abolitionist who fought against slavery 30 years before it ended. pic.twitter.com/1HKrDusPBh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 11, 2020

#BLM protestors vandalised the Shaw memorial – that commemorates the all-black battalion that fought for abolition in the American Civil War pic.twitter.com/BszVzRksNe — JamesHeartfield (@JamesHeartfield) June 12, 2020

BLM protestors vandalized a statue of John Greenleaf in Whittier, CA A prominent Quaker abolitionist Known for his anti-slavery writings pic.twitter.com/ULtvsDCAol — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 14, 2020

In Portland over the weekend, a large bronze Thomas Jefferson statue that was a central feature of Jefferson High School campus was pulled down after Black Lives Matter protests there.

Like others across the nation, the Jefferson statue was further defaced with the words “slave owner” and “George Floyd” spray-painted across the base. – READ MORE

