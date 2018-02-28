President Trump Scorches “Disgraceful” AG Jeff Sessions for Not Investigating FBI FISA Abuse

President Trump is getting tired of do-little Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The President tuned up Sessions early Wednesday morning in a scorching Tweet that in truth, Sessions had coming to him.

Knowing Sessions, he will likely learn about the criticism weeks from now, when he wakes up from his latest taxpayer-funded nap.

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

From Tuesday:

Attorney General Sessions says DOJ Inspector General is looking into FISA court misuse raised by the House Intel Majority memorandum concerning Carter Page’s surveillance warrant/s, via @AndyTriay — Olivia Victoria Gazis (@Olivia_Gazis) February 27, 2018

