First Haiti, Now Syria: Fresh ‘Sex for Aid’ Allegations Rock U.N., Global Charities

Aid workers sent to conflict zones representing the United Nations and international charities routinely sexually assault the very people they are sent to help, a former aid worker has claimed.

An investigation by the BBC revealed that that the exploitation is so widespread in Syria that some women refuse to go to aid distribution centres because they assume they had had to offer their bodies to the male workers before they can receive aid to take home.

One worker claimed that some humanitarian agencies ignore the exploitation because using third parties and local officials was the only way of getting aid into dangerous parts of Syria that international staff could not access.

Charity adviser Danielle Spencer says Syrian women made the latest allegations in a Jordanian refugee camp in 2015.

“They were withholding aid that had been delivered and then using these women for sex,” she told the BBC. – READ MORE

