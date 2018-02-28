Planned Parenthood Claims There Has Been An Average Of ‘One School Shooting Per Week’ Since 2013

On February 21, Planned Parenthood tweeted out the following message:

Schools are meant to be safe — they are sites of growth and development for young people. Parents should never have to fear that their children will lose their lives to senseless gun violence. https://t.co/rHCJyAawhb #EndGunViolence #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/Y1kRIDLw3t — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) February 21, 2018

Without a hint of irony, the abortion provider stated: “Schools are meant to be safe — they are sites of growth and development for young people.”

Below that, Planned Parenthood cited an alleged statistic: “As of 2013, the United States has averaged nearly one school shooting per week.”

While many on Twitter were quick to point out that alongside schools, a womb is “meant to be safe” and a “site of growth and development for young people,” no one seemed to question the “once a week” school shooting statistic. – READ MORE

