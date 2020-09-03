President Trump says he doesn’t want his supporters confronting rioters: ‘Leave it to law enforcement’

After some high-profile and deadly clashes between rioters and people seeking to defend property from destruction, President Donald Trump urged his supporters to allow law enforcement to handle riots and not to take matters into their own hands.

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, the president seemed to try to tone down some of the conflict between citizens in the streets of numerous American cities.

“Do you want your supporters to confront the left-wing protesters, or do you want to leave it to law enforcement?” Ingraham asked the president.

“No. No, no, I don’t want them. I want to leave it to law enforcement,” Trump responded. “But my supporters are wonderful, hard-working, tremendous people. And they turn on their television set, and they look at a Portland, or they look at a Kenosha, before I got involved and stopped it, or they look at Chicago, where 78 people were shot last weekend and numerous people died, or they look at New York, where violence is up by like, what? 150%. … They’re looking at all of this, and they can’t believe it.” – READ MORE

