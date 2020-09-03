Kamala Harris: National Mask Mandate A Top Priority If Elected

Speaking on NBC’s “Today” show on Friday, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris asserted that one of the first actions she and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would take if elected would be to implement a national mandate to wear masks.

Today’s Craig Melvin queried, “You talked about the national mask mandate. It sounds like that would be one of the first orders of business.”

Harris answered, “Yes.”

Melvin then asked, “How would you enforce that?”

Harris elaborated, “It’s really—it’s a standard. I mean, nobody’s going to be punished. C’mon. Nobody likes to wear a mask. This is a universal feeling, right? So that’s not the point. ‘Hey, let’s enjoy wearing masks.’ No. The point is this is what we, as responsible people who love our neighbor, we have to just do that right now. God willing, it won’t be forever. But this is a sacrifice we have to make.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --