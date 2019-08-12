President Trump Says Colin Kaepernick Should Get A Job ‘If He’s Good Enough’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump addressed former quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Friday, saying that he would “love” to see him return to the NFL, but only “if he’s good enough.”

ESPN reported that when Trump was asked about Kaepernick’s potential return during a meeting at the White House, he responded, “Only if he’s good enough. … If he was good enough, they’d hire him. Why wouldn’t he play if he was good enough?”

Reporter: Should Colin Kaepernick get an opportunity to play in the NFL? Trump: “Only If he’s good enough. I know the owners, I know Bob Kraft. They will do anything they can to win games” pic.twitter.com/tTZHyL6oCH — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 9, 2019

“I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners, if he’s good enough, they’d sign him,” Trump continued. “So if he’s good enough, I know these people — they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.” – READ MORE