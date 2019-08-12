President Trump Says Colin Kaepernick Should Get A Job ‘If He’s Good Enough’ (VIDEO)

ESPN reported that when Trump was asked about Kaepernick’s potential return during a meeting at the White House, he responded, “Only if he’s good enough. … If he was good enough, they’d hire him. Why wouldn’t he play if he was good enough?”

“I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners, if he’s good enough, they’d sign him,” Trump continued. “So if he’s good enough, I know these people — they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.” – READ MORE

