Donna Brazile: Trump ‘Had Nothing to Do’ with El Paso, Dayton Shootings

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman Donna Brazile said in a conversation with Fox News contributor Guy Benson on Friday that President Donald Trump “had nothing to do” with the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

Brazile, who was a radio guest on Fox News’s The Guy Benson Showsaid she was “profoundly saddened” by the rhetoric on race surrounding the shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

“This conversation about race and racism, domestic terrorism, white supremacy, white nationalism, it is that I am profoundly saddened as an American,” Brazile told Benson, who asked if she believed Trump is a white supremacist. – READ MORE

