Scalise Warns It’s a ‘Slippery Slope’ to Blame Others for Mass Shootings: ‘The Shooter Is Responsible’

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) called out those blaming their political opponents for the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Last week, two major mass shootings took place in the United States. A gunman in El Paso, Texas killed 22 people in a Walmart while the gunman in Dayton, Ohio killed nine.

“Well, first of all, my heart breaks as everybody’s does when you see what happened. There’s no place for it, whether it’s somebody that’s racist, that hates a certain ethnic group, there is no place for those kind of attacks and attacking people based on their ethnicity. But to try to assign blame to somebody else, I think, is a very slippery slope because the president’s no more responsible for that shooting, as your next guest, Bernie Sanders, is for my shooting. And he’s not, by the way, responsible. The shooter is responsible. What we need to do is find out, those people that have slipped through cracks. And we’ve seen it in shooting after shooting: Sutherland Springs, Charleston, even in Dayton. He had a hit list and rape list and yet none of that was in the system. Let’s make sure these background check systems work properly and are rooting out the people that shouldn’t be able to legally purchase a gun and currently are because the system hasn’t worked.”

Scalise also called out the 2020 candidates that seem to be using these shootings to separate themselves from President Donald Trump to bolster their presidential bids.