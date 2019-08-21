President Trump proposes more than $4 billion in cuts to foreign aid

President Donald Trump has said that he intends to cut as much as $4.3 billion in foreign aid as soon as this week.

According to a Politico story from last week, before Trump confirmed the news, this would include a $2.3 billion cut to USAID grants and a $2 billion cut to the State Department. While the power to grant and revoke foreign aid ultimately lies with Congress, the Trump administration reportedly plans to use the “rescission” process to freeze the funds until the end of the fiscal year. Congress could unfreeze them by then, or the government would run out of time to use the money.

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that the cuts were very much a possibility.

“We have some things on the table very much, and we’ll let you know over the next probably sooner than a week.” – READ MORE