Marianne Williamson announces plan to create ‘Department of Peace’

In her announcement, the spiritual author called for a “Department of Peace” to spur peace initiatives domestically and abroad.

“I believe our country’s way of dealing with security issues is increasingly obsolete,” Williamson said in a statement. “We have the finest military force in the world, however, we can no longer rely on force to rid ourselves of international enemies.”

“The planet has become too small for that, and in so doing, we overburden our military by asking them to compensate for the other work that we choose not to do, and we are less effective, and less secure, because of our choices,” she added.

The main duties of the proposed agency would be promoting justice and democratic principles, she said, expanding human rights, working to avert armed conflict, ending gun violence, addressing white supremacy and promoting conflict mediation and resolution. – READ MORE