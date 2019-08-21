Republican Rep. Joins with Democrats to Ban ‘Weapons of Mass Slaughter’

Rep. Pete King (R-NY) is supporting the Democrats’ “assault weapons” ban in order to get rid of what he refers to as “weapons of mass slaughter.”

The New York Daily News quoted King saying, “They are weapons of mass slaughter.” He added, “I don’t see any need for them in everyday society.”

The Democrats’ “assault weapons” ban is sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), and has the support of nearly 200 Democrat Representatives.

On August 14, Breitbart News reported that the “assault weapons” push became central for Democrats after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) signaled his willingness to take up gun control when the Senate reconvenes in September. McConnell said that universal background checks will probably “lead the discussion,” but he also said an “assault weapons” ban would be front and center. – READ MORE