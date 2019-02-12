President Trump on Monday urged Democrats to “loosen up and have some fun,” criticizing the party for being “self righteous and ANGRY.”

The Democrats are so self righteous and ANGRY! Loosen up and have some fun. The Country is doing well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2019

It’s unclear what prompted Trump’s tweet, though multiple Democrats over the weekend made clear their presidential aspirations for 2020, and called out the president in the process.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) officially entered the 2020 campaign on Saturday, and called Trump a “symptom of what’s gone wrong in America.”

In Iowa on Sunday, Warren was harsher in her criticism of Trump, suggesting that by the time of the 2020 election, he "may not even be president" or "may not even be a free person," citing the multiple investigations into those close to him.