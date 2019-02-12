 

Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a special way to say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day? Well, Olive Garden has the perfect bouquet for your breadstick-loving sweetheart.

The company is selling breadstick bouquets to make your Valentine’s Day a bit more savory.

The bouquet isn’t actually a menu item, but to create one you just order breadsticks to-go from your local Olive Garden and then wrap them up in a special bouquet paper that you print out on your own.

There are six different messages available for your bouquet from the simply romantic “My love for you is never ending,” to the pasta-themed “We belong together like spaghetti and meatballs.” – READ MORE

 

