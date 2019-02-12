CNN’s Navarro on Trump Mocking Klobuchar: He’s ‘Afraid to Get His Little Hair Wet’

During Sunday’s “CNN Newsroom,” commentator Ana Navarro reacted to President Donald Trump’s tweet that mocked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) for talking about “fighting global warming” in her 2020 presidential bid announcement as snow fell.

Well, it happened again. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

Navarro cautioned Trump against making that the “hill he wants to die on” because he canceled a visit to a cemetery in France for Americans killed in World War I over the rain.

“I saw the tweet about Amy Klobuchar and calling her a snow woman for standing there braving the snowfall. It made me chuckle, frankly, and roll my eyes,” Navarro stated. “This is a guy who skipped a visit to a U.S. cemetery in France of U.S. veterans because he, poor baby, was afraid to get his little hair wet.” – READ MORE