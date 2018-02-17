President Trump Meets with Nation’s Sheriffs, Delivers Tough Message on Border Security (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took a tough-on-crime, tough-on-immigration stance when addressing members of the National Sheriffs Association at the White House.

While meeting with sheriffs from across the country, President Trump touted his push for stricter immigration policies, adding that such reforms are crucial in the fight against gang and illicit drug activity.

“My administration stands proudly with America’s sheriffs, deputies and law enforcement officers. And we stand, also, 100 percent with strong law and order. We want you to just keep doing your job as well as you’re doing it,” Trump began.

As a candidate and as president, Trump has clearly defined himself as a friend of law enforcement, and has continued to call for policies and legislation that would aid in their efforts to fight crime.

Trump used his time with the Sheriffs Association to push for immigration legislation that is currently being debated in Washington, D.C., arguing that new laws would benefit the law enforcement community. – READ MORE

