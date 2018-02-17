True Pundit

Stephen King Thinks MS-13 is a Type of Gun, Twitter Users Have a Field Day

Prolific author Stephen King has built a legendary writing career off of his unique ability to craft a fictional world, but sometimes fictional ideas should be kept to one’s self, especially if the idea is a gun named the MS-13.

On Wednesday, a response King made to political commentator Rick Wilson made it abundantly clear that he has no clue what he is talking about when it comes to firearms.

Wilson was referencing President Donald Trump’s stance on illegal immigration and constant attacks on ruthless gang MS-13, The Daily Wire reported.

However, King appeared to believe that MS-13 is a gun, not a gang. – READ MORE

In predictable fashion, Twitter did not hold back in lambasting the author for his gaffe.
