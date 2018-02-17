Stephen King Thinks MS-13 is a Type of Gun, Twitter Users Have a Field Day

Prolific author Stephen King has built a legendary writing career off of his unique ability to craft a fictional world, but sometimes fictional ideas should be kept to one’s self, especially if the idea is a gun named the MS-13.

On Wednesday, a response King made to political commentator Rick Wilson made it abundantly clear that he has no clue what he is talking about when it comes to firearms.

Don’t tell that to the parents of the kids who got shot in Broward County today, sport. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2018

Wilson was referencing President Donald Trump’s stance on illegal immigration and constant attacks on ruthless gang MS-13, The Daily Wire reported.

Another left-wing celebrity that doesn't know what they're talking about? I'M SHOCKED! pic.twitter.com/b6OYi89P5l — Kenny Powers 🇺🇸 (@YoureFingOut) February 15, 2018

You realize MS-13 is a gang, not a gun right? *Facepalm* — Kenny Nicholson 🇺🇸 (@kennynicholson) February 15, 2018

And I used to think you were bright Steve… boy was I wrong. — Li🐻tarian Zealot (@LibertarianZeal) February 15, 2018

However, King appeared to believe that MS-13 is a gun, not a gang. – READ MORE

