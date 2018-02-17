The NSA and FBI don’t see the irony of boycotting phones with built-in government backdoors

Remember that whole Apple vs. FBI fight from early 2016? The government wanted to force Apple to develop what’s essentially a backdoor into iOS that only Apple and/or government officials would control to get into the iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino’s shooters.

Fast forward to more modern times, and we have six top US intelligence chiefs saying they do not trust devices made by Chinese smartphone makers Huawei and ZTE because they could be used to spy on US citizens. In other words, they believe the Chinese government would hold backdoors into these devices that would allow them to quietly collect data from millions of people.

In the words of Alanis Morissette, “isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?”

Just the other day, we talked about Bill Gates’ opinion regarding the use of backdoors in gadgets like the iPhone. The Microsoft guru believes that tech companies like Apple should create tools that would be able to decrypt an iPhone involved in an active investigation. That’s probably something the same six top US Intelligence chiefs want.

Meanwhile, they told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday they would advise Americans not to buy products or services from Huawei and ZTE. The list of agency heads making this recommendation includes the chiefs of the CIA, FBI, NSA, and the director of national intelligence, CNBC reports. – READ MORE

