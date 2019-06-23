President Trump issues blistering response to latest accusations of sexual assault

After the story broke Friday, the White House released a statement calling Carroll’s story “completely false and unrealistic.”

Later Friday evening, Trump released a personal statement categorically denying Carroll’s allegations. He said he has never met Carroll, and connected the timing of her allegations to the upcoming release of her book.

Trump said:

Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda – like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It’s just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news – it’s an epidemic.

Ms. Carroll & New York Magazine: No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around?? I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident, because it never happened.

False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms.

