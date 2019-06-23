WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg suggests Mitch McConnell pay reparations to Obama during heated segment on ‘The View’

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) during Thursday’s episode of “The View,” suggesting that he pay reparations to former President Barack Obama.

Goldberg took McConnell to task after he said that the sins of slavery had been paid with the wages of Obama’s 2008 election.

Prior to a House hearing on reparations, McConnell said that reparations “for something that happened 150 years ago, for whom none of us currently living are responsible,” weren’t advisable. – READ MORE