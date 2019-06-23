WEIRD: Trump Rape Accuser Says She Wishes She’d Asked For His Tax Returns During Attack (VIDEO)

Author and former New York City gossip columnist E. Jean Carroll, who, earlier this week, accused President Donald Trump of attempting to rape her in a changing room at Bergdorf Goodman’s department store in the mid-1990s, told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that she wished she’d asked for Trump’s tax returns during the alleged sexual assault.

E. Jean Carroll says she wishes she would have asked @realDonaldTrump for his TAX RETURNS when she allegedly met him at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid 90's .



HUH?!? pic.twitter.com/Dt4DrduT6y — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) June 22, 2019

Carroll has been making the rounds of prime time television talk shows since revealing, in an interview with New York Magazine, that the now-President attacked her after the pair met in a chance encounter while shopping at Bergdorf Goodman’s in New York City. Carroll says Trump urged her to try on some lingerie before pushing her into a changing room, pinning her arms to her sides, and sexually assaulting her. Carroll claims she was able to fight Trump off and escape.

The allegation is being used as a teaser for Carroll’s forthcoming book on the “hideous” men she encountered while working as a gossip columnist and moving among New York City’s rich and famous, according to KTLA. She also reportedly claims to have been assaulted by CBS head Les Moonves.

Both men have emphatically denied Carroll’s claims. Trump said in a statement late least week that he could not recall ever meeting Carroll, and the only evidence presented that he may have greeted the former gossip columnist at some point was a candid photo taken of Trump and Carroll, both with dates, at a society event in the mid-1990s. – READ MORE