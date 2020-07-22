President Trump is sending 150 federal agents to Chicago and Mayor Lightfoot isn’t happy

From Chicago Tribune: President Donald Trump readies to make good on repeated pledges he would try to tamp down violence here, a move that would come amid growing controversy nationally about federal force being used in American cities.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security, for example, is crafting plans to deploy about 150 federal agents to the city this week, the Chicago Tribune has learned.

The Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, agents are set to assist other federal law enforcement and Chicago police in crime-fighting efforts, according to sources familiar with the matter, though a specific plan on what the agents will be doing — and what their limits would be — had not been made public.

Mayor Lightfoot is not happy about this turn of events. She knows her city is about to be taken over and manhandled just like Portland because she’s completely unwilling to stop communists from rioting and destroying federal buildings, monuments, and statues, among other things.

Lightfoot is so pissed off, she sent a letter to President Trump urging him to keep his “secret federal agents” away from Chicago. She said that federal agents, who have successfully cleaned up the streets of Portland, would only make Chicago less safe. – READ MORE

