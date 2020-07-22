‘Arrogant’ Starbucks worker was ‘bragging’ about spitting in cops’ drinks, police say. Now he and his nose ring are facing charges.

A Starbucks worker in in Park Ridge, New Jersey, was “arrogant enough to be bragging about” spitting in the drinks of police officers, Chief Joseph Madden told NJ.com Tuesday — which led police to question him.

Police said Kevin A. Trejo, 21, admitted to the spitting, the outlet reported — and he lost his job and got the book thrown at him.

After his arrest Monday, authorities told NorthJersey.com Trejo’s charges include subjecting a law enforcement officer to bodily fluid, purposely tampering with a law enforcement officer’s drink, and creating a hazardous environment.

Park Ridge Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla told the outlet that “under the current COVID threat, it is extremely disturbing to think that someone would intentionally spit in your drink.”

It wasn’t known how many times Trejo allegedly spit in drinks or how many officers’ drinks were tainted, NorthJersey.com said.

Officers who may have received the tainted drinks will be tested for the coronavirus, police told the New York Daily News. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --