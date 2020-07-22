Chris Wallace Says Biden Needs to Answer Tough Questions Like Trump (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Chris Wallace says former Vice President Joe Biden (D) needs to sit down for an interview and answer tough questions.

Wallace says President Donald Trump has been willing to answer adversarial questions — even if some people do not like his answers — while Biden has “not faced that kind of scrutiny” in the campaign.

“The fact is the president is out there — he’s out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour — took all the questions. You can like his answers or dislike them, but he had answers, and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure,” Wallace said.

Chris Wallace: The fact is that Trump has answered questions while Biden hasn’t “come out from the basement.” pic.twitter.com/mwzqM4nTc2 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 20, 2020

“Yet you gotta feel at some point he’s going to come out from the basement … he’s going to have to be more exposed and take questions just as tough as I asked this president,” he added.

Additionally, Wallace said there is an “open question” about whether Biden can “handle himself” in the presidential debates. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --