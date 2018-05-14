President Trump Has Heartbreaking Message About His Mother: ‘I Miss Her a Lot’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump tweeted a message Sunday saluting America’s mothers and recalling his own mom, who died 18 years ago.

“I learned so much from my mother,” Trump said in the message posted on Twitter. “She was just incredible. warm, loving, really smart, could be tough if she had to be, but basically she was a really nice person.”

“So much of what I’ve done and so much of what I’ve become is because of my mother,” he added. “I miss her a lot.”

Mary McLeod Trump, who was born in 1912, emigrated from Scotland the United States. She died in 2000, according to a profile of her in The New Yorker. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1