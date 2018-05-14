Warren Burnishes Native American Bonafides by Helping Get Indian Casino Running

According to the Washington Times, the Massachusetts Democrat is pushing for approval of a billion-dollar casino near Boston, even though she has spoken out against casinos in the past and the fact the project is already being blocked by a federal judge.

A bill backed by Warren would pave the way for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe to construct a massive gambling complex and resort, but many local residents aren’t happy. The Interior Department is currently reviewing the plan, but the senator seems almost over-eager to make the project happen.

“It’s certainly an end-run on both what’s going on in court and at the agency level,” said attorney David Tennant, who is representing Massachusetts residents opposed to the huge construction project.

Since being called out on her past claims of Native American lineage, Warren has been tripping over herself to gain support from tribes, even contradicting her past stances on gambling.

“She opposed the state’s 2011 law expanding Las Vegas-style gambling and supported the 2014 repeal effort, which was defeated,” the Times reported.

“People need jobs, but gambling can also be a real problem economically for a lot of people. I didn’t support gambling the first time around and I don’t expect to support it [now],” the senator said in 2014.

Suddenly, she’s now one of the loudest advocates for Native American casinos, even if that means reinforcing the stereotype of Indians and gambling. – READ MORE

