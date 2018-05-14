Hawaii Eruption Has Some Experts Worried About US West Coast

The frightening scenes of lava from the Kilauea volcano flowing across residential areas of Hawaii look like something out of a movie.

But the danger from the eruption of Kilauea is not only very real for the people of Hawaii, its something many residents along the West Coast of the United States have to be aware of, as well.

There are more than 13 volcanoes along an 800-mile stretch from Mount Baker in Washington to Lassen Peak in California. Those volcanoes are part of 450 volcanoes that make up the so-called “Ring of Fire,” which is a horseshoe-shaped belt with Kilauea situated in the middle. The belt follows the coasts of South America, North America, eastern Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Because of the increased activity of Kilauea — and potentially larger eruptions that could still be coming to Hawaii — there is concern among a growing number of West Coast residents about the events in Hawaii triggering eruptions in the U.S.

“There’s lots of anxiety out there,” Liz Westby, geologist at the U.S. Geological Survey Cascades Volcano Observatory in Vancouver, Washington, told the Associated Press. “They see destruction, and people get nervous.” – READ MORE

