President Trump, Congress Order Extraordinary Honors for Rev. Billy Graham

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump and Congress are taking official action to honor the passing of Rev. Billy Graham last Wednesday, through a presidential proclamation and the announcement that Graham’s body will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol—only the fourth private citizen in American history to receive such honors.

After Graham passed on February 21 at the age of 99, President Trump issued a presidential proclamation that begins:

As a mark of respect for the memory of Reverend Billy Graham, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that on the day of his internment, the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff.

This proclamation covers not only the White House, but also all public buildings nationwide, all U.S. military installations, and at all U.S. embassies around the world. – READ MORE

