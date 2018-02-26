Broward County Sheriff Has a History of Not Acting During Mass Shootings

In the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting earlier this month, numerous students and lawmakers have called on Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to resign over his inaction as leader of the law enforcement department.

According to The Daily Caller, Israel has a history of failure when it comes to responding to crisis situations, including a 2017 shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

A 99-page report drafted by department officials admitted the agency mishandled that shooting, adding that the department failed to take control of the shooting area, where chaos ensued and the suspect killed five people and injured six others.

#BREAKING: Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran calls on Governor Rick Scott to suspend Democrat Sheriff Scott Israel for “malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect or duty [or] incompetence.” pic.twitter.com/yYKHQnBPZM — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 25, 2018

“During the events, the absence of a clearly defined (incident command) created unnecessary entanglements and unclear responsibilities,” the report stated, though Israel said during an interview that “everything was done excellently.”

And now, his alleged failure in handling this latest shooting has both students and lawmakers outraged. Many are calling on Florida Governor Rick Scott to remove Israel from his position.

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran went so far as to send a letter to Scott urging Israel’s suspension, with State Rep. Bill Hager echoing those sentiments just a day earlier when he cited “neglect of duty and incompetence” from Israel. – READ MORE

