US Olympian Gus Kenworthy rescues 90 dogs from Korean dog meat farm

American Olympian Gus Kenworthy may be a dog’s best friend.

The skier, who brought home two puppies he discovered near the Olympic Village in Sochi, Russia, found some new furry friends while touring one of South Korea’s 17,000 dog meat farms.

In a long Instagram post filled with heart-wrenching pictures of sad-looking dogs in cages, Kenworthy talks about the visit he made with his boyfriend, actor Matthew Wilkas, late last week.

According to Kenworthy — who didn’t podium this year after being sidelined by a broken thumb and a gross-looking hematoma — the farm he visited is being shut down and all 90 of the dogs currently living there will be flown to the United States and Canada, with assistance from Human Society International, where they will be put up for adoption. – READ MORE

