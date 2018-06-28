Politics
PRESIDENT TROLL: Trump ‘Congratulates’ Maxine Waters And Nancy Pelosi In Classic Tweet
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump cranked out a classic Trumpian tweet, wherein he kindly “congratulated” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for together being the “unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party.”
“Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again!,” he wrote. “But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere!”
Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018
Trump was invoking the brutal Republican National Committee (RNC) ad released on Tuesday, featuring the Democrats advocating harassment of Trump Administration officials and “uprisings.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump cranked out a classic Trumpian tweet, wherein he kindly "congratulated" Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for together being the "unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party."