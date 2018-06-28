True Pundit

Man arrested for throwing chicken dung at restaurant that kicked out Huckabee Sanders

One man was arrested at a protest outside The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va., on Tuesday after the restaurant gained national attention for kicking out White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

ABC 13 WSET reports that a man was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon for throwing what appeared to be a large quantity of chicken dung at the building, which was surrounded by pro-Trump protesters as well as supporters of Virginia Senate candidate Corey Stewart (R).

Police officials told the news outlet that the man, who has not yet been identified publicly, yelled President Trump‘s signature campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” when he threw the dung. – READ MORE

