President Lends Air Force Two To McCain Family To Bring Body Of Senator To D.C.

While President Trump was bad-mouthed left and right over the course of Sen. John McCain’s five-day funeral and remembrance ceremonies, he actually did the former senator and war hero a solid.

McCain’s body was flown to Washington, D.C., on an aircraft that was approved by Trump. “The late Arizona senator’s casket was loaded onto one of the jets known as Air Force 2 — which is often designated for the VP or First Lady’s travel,” TMZ reported.

McCain’s family was also flown on the same plane out of Phoenix on Thursday afternoon after McCain’s body lay in state in the Arizona capitol building.

“The 89th Airlift Wing, based out of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, is responsible for the aircraft as well as Air Force One. McCain’s body will be flown to the base, according to a representative of the airlift wing,” Arizona Central reported. – READ MORE

Meghan Mccain, While Giving A Eulogy At Her Father’s Funeral On Saturday, Took The Opportunity To Take Pot-shots At President Trump.

Meghan, who was honoring her late father Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), used her eulogy as a thinly-veiled way to criticize Trump and his “cheap rhetoric” while boasting about her father’s life.

“The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege,” Meghan told a packed audience at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, Saturday.

Meghan, who co-hosts ABC’s The View, also mocked Trump’s signature slogan “Make America Great Again,” saying that “America was always great.”

“America does not boast because she does not have need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great,” Meghan added, with many in the church applauding her statement.

“The America of John McCain is the America of the boys who rushed the colors in every war across three centuries knowing that in them is the life of the republic.” – READ MORE