GoFundMe raises thousands to place billboard of Trump’s anti-Cruz tweet in Texas

A GoFundMe page organized by USA Latinx, a political group focused on supporting Latinx candidates, topped its $6,000 fundraising goal, raising nearly $10,000 in less than 24 hours.

“President Donald Trump will be campaigning to help Sen. Ted Cruz win his re-election,” the page reads. “A rally is being planned, according to Trump ‘at the biggest stadium in Texas.’ We are planning to display the presidents own words about Cruz from 2016 on a mobile billboard, to remind Texans of the truth.”

The proposed sign will feature a February 2016 tweet from Trump criticizing Cruz as an “all talk, no action” politician.

“Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them,” Trump’s tweet reads. “He is another all talk, no action pol!”. – READ MORE

Michael Avenatti announced Sunday that he plans to hold an event countering President Trump’s campaign rally for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in Texas next month.

Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump, called on his supporters to “fight fire with fire.”

“I am excited to announce that I will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the exact same time of Trump’s (details tba),” he tweeted. “All groups are welcome to join. We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again.”

I am excited to announce that I will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the exact same time of Trump’s (details tba). All groups are welcome to join. We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 2, 2018

Trump said Friday that he will hold a “major rally” for Cruz ahead of midterms, and that he is “picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.” – READ MORE