WATCH: Chaos as Gunfire Rings Out at Busy Race Track; One Officer Shot, Possible Others (Video)

One sheriff’s deputy was reportedly gunned down.

According to video from the race track, one horse appeared to jerk and veer off course at about the same time gunshots were reported.

This story is developing.

Witnesses: Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting at Del Mar Racetrack https://t.co/DPsucjh5Tx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 3, 2018

"I heard six shots to the right of us, outside the gates. I jumped over the gate immediately, there were people running everywhere. And I got stuck in a stall with a kid who lost his parents. It was some scary stuff." — Jeremy Balan (@BH_JBalan) September 3, 2018

BREAKING REPORT: Sheriff’s Deputy shot at the O’Brien Hall of the Del Mar Fairgrounds. CPR status. — NorCo News (@NorCoNews) September 3, 2018

Shots fired at Del Mar….. I don’t know what’s going on … 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZYGyhmZN19 — OTMB (@OnTheMarcBets) September 3, 2018

Crazy audio from TVG of possible gunfire at @DelMarRacing. @10News is en route for coverage. Scary. pic.twitter.com/edz17sstzq — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) September 3, 2018

Trying to figure out what’s going on at Del Mar. There are several police vehicles outside the entrance and people were ducking for cover in there paddock area right after the last race. — Jeremy Balan (@BH_JBalan) September 3, 2018

Police currently have a helicopter looking for someone in the area. #icecubeconcert #delmar — Brittany Ford (@BfordReporter) September 3, 2018