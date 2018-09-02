    True Pundit

    WATCH: Chaos as Gunfire Rings Out at Busy Race Track; One Officer Shot, Possible Others (Video)

    Posted on
    “Trying to figure out what’s going on at Del Mar. There are several police vehicles outside the entrance and people were ducking for cover in there paddock area right after the last race.” — Balan

    One sheriff’s deputy was reportedly gunned down.

    According to video from the race track, one horse appeared to jerk and veer off course at about the same time gunshots were reported.

    This story is developing.

