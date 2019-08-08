White House mulls ‘protected status’ for 123,000 Venezuelans in US illegally

The White House is mulling with siding with congressional Democrats to grant some 270,000 Venezuelans in the United States “Temporary Protected Status.”

The Epoch Times reports:

As the United States tightens the economic screws on Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, the administration is figuring out what to do with the Venezuelan nonimmigrants in this country.

Lawmakers, the majority Democrats, are pushing for Venezuelans to be granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a designation that would protect those already in the United States from deportation and provide work authorization.

The status is granted to foreign nationals by the secretary of Homeland Security for such issues as an ongoing armed conflict (such as civil war), an environmental disaster (such as an earthquake or hurricane), an epidemic, or other extraordinary and temporary conditions.

According to the paper, “About 270,000 Venezuelans currently in the United States would potentially be eligible for the status, including 123,000 who are illegally present,” citing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Immigration Statistics. – READ MORE